Drugmaker Kobayashi to Recall Supplements after Health Damage

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. said Friday it will voluntarily recall some 300,000 packs of five supplement products in Japan after reports of health damage suffered by users.

The Osaka-based company said that 13 people have developed kidney disease and other symptoms after taking the products, advertised as foods with functional claims, including three containing "beni koji," rice fermented with monascus purpureus, a species of mold that is red.

Six people were hospitalized, including two who needed artificial dialysis temporarily, and five of the six have been discharged, the company said.

"We deeply apologize to our customers who suffered health damage," President Akihiro Kobayashi told a press conference in Osaka.

"It is highly likely that our beni koji is the cause" of the health damage, he said, warning that consumers with the products to stop taking them immediately.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]