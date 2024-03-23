Wajima Morning Market Held for 1st Time since Noto Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., March 23 (Jiji Press)--A traditional morning market in Ishikawa Prefecture was held on Saturday, for the first time since the Noto Peninsula earthquake struck the central Japan prefecture on New Year's Day.

The original site of the Wajima Asaichi market in the city of Wajima was reduced to ashes by a fire that broke out after the 7.6-magnitude earthquake. On Saturday, the market opened as a pop-up event in Kanazawa, the capital of Ishikawa, attracting many visitors even in the rain.

The pop-up market was set up on the grounds of the Kanazawa office of the prefectural fisheries cooperative association and a local construction company. About 30 shops belonging to the Wajima Asaichi association sold fresh fish, dried fish, "Wajima-nuri" lacquerware products, and other items from 8 a.m.

"I haven't been this busy in a while," said Yoko Futaki, who was selling marine products. "I'm very happy," she said with a smile.

"I was about to give up my business," said Yoshie Minamidani, 48, adding that she was "so pleased" to be able to take part in the pop-up market.

