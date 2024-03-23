Japan's Oldest Operating Steam Locomotive Makes Last Run

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka/Kumamoto, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's oldest operating steam locomotive made its last run in the Kyushu southwestern region on Saturday, drawing crowds of train fans and local residents to bid farewell at stations and along the tracks.

The SL Hitoyoshi train with the 101-year-old steam locomotive made a round trip between Kumamoto Station in Kumamoto Prefecture and Hakata Station in Fukuoka Prefecture on the day.

The three-car train was driven by a diesel locomotive from Kumamoto to Hakata in the morning, and the steam locomotive pulled the train on the 120-kilometer return trip for nearly four hours in the afternoon.

A special event was held at Hakata Station before 2 p.m. "We hope you will imprint the majestic SL Hitoyoshi on your memories," Hiroyuki Fukunaga, head of the railway business division of Kyushu Railway Co., or JR Kyushu, said in a speech.

The train arrived back at Kumamoto Station shortly past 5:30 p.m., amid the applause of about 500 fans.

