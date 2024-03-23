Imperial Palace Street Opened to Public for Cherry Blossom Season

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Inui Street at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo was opened to the public on Saturday for this year's cherry blossom season.

There are 102 cherry trees along the street, including the Somei-Yoshino and Satozakura species.

Until March 31, visitors can enter the 750-meter street from the Sakashita gate and exit through the Inui gate between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The street is opened to the public twice a year, in spring and autumn to coincide with the cherry blossom and autumn foliage seasons, respectively.

The biannual opening began in 2014 to commemorate then Japanese Emperor Akihito's 80th birthday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]