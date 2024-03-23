Kishida Addresses Defense Academy Graduation Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Yokosuka, Kanagawa Pref., March 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addressed the National Defense Academy's graduation ceremony on Saturday, emphasizing his determination to drastically strengthen the country's defense capabilities.

"Around our country, there is growing pressure to unilaterally change the status quo by force," Kishida said, referring to China's military expansion. "Our important goal is to prevent conflict."

With the international order shaken by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Kishida mentioned a "historic change" in the global power balance. "Our country is in the midst of the most difficult and complicated security environment since the end of World War II," he noted.

Pointing out that the procurement of defense equipment alone will not lead to stronger defense capabilities, the prime minister told the graduating defense academy students, "Please remember that your efforts are essential and your very existence will be a deterrent."

He called on them to have "high discipline necessary for members of the Self-Defense Forces who are counted on and trusted by the people."

