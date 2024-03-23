Actor Minori Terada, Voice of Muska in "Castle in the Sky," Dies at 81

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese actor Minori Terada, also known as the voice of Muska, the villain in Studio Ghibli's 1986 anime film "Castle in the Sky," died of lung cancer on March 14, according to his management agency. He was 81.

Terada joined the Japanese theater company Bungakuza after dropping out of Waseda University. He made his stage debut in 1961.

After making his full-fledged film debut in 1965, Terada won the Mainichi Film Award for his leading role in the 1968 film "Nikudan (The Human Bullet)," directed by Kihachi Okamoto.

