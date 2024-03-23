Kochi 1st in Japan to See Cherry Blossoms Bloom This Spring

Newsfrom Japan

Kochi, March 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency's Kochi local observatory announced Saturday that cherry blossoms have bloomed in the western prefecture of Kochi, marking the earliest bloom in Japan this spring.

It is the first time in six years that Kochi has seen the earliest cherry blossom bloom in the country.

As temperatures are expected to rise on Sunday and Monday, cherry blossoms may also begin to bloom in Tokyo.

On Saturday, this season's first cherry blossoms were seen on a Somei-Yoshino cherry tree at the Kochi Castle that is regularly monitored by the agency.

While cherry blossoms were expected to bloom earlier than usual this year after a warm winter, the first blossoms came one day later than the average year and six days later than last year, due to cooler temperatures in March.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]