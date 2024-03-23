LDP Mulls Not Endorsing 4 Lawmakers over Money Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering severely punishing four lawmakers who belonged to a party faction deeply involved in a high-profile money scandal, possibly withholding their election endorsements, it was learned Saturday.

The four are former LDP General Council chairman Ryu Shionoya, former party policy chief Hakubun Shimomura, former industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and Hiroshige Seko, former party secretary-general in the House of Councillors.

The LDP leadership will soon hold hearings again with the four lawmakers from the faction once led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and decide on punishments for those involved in the scandal as early as the first week of April, LDP sources said.

When Abe was leader of the faction, he decided in April 2022 to abolish its kickback scheme, which distributed unreported funds from the proceeds of fundraising events to member lawmakers. However, the scheme was maintained after talks held among the four in August that year.

Believing that the four should take heavy political responsibility, the party leadership is looking mainly at a proposal to forgo giving them official election endorsements, the sources said. Some in the party, meanwhile, are calling for an even harsher punishment of suspending their party membership.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]