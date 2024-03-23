Ex-Japan Captain Miyamoto Becomes Youngest JFA Head

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Tsuneyasu Miyamoto, a former captain of the Japanese men's national soccer team, became the 15th president of the Japan Football Association on Saturday.

Miyamoto, 47, is the youngest JFA president since the end of World War II, and the first JFA head to have played in the World Cup.

He has experience coaching a team in the top division of Japan's professional soccer league. At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, he worked as a member of FIFA, the sport's international governing body. He previously served as JFA general secretary.

"I want to make the soccer world better by involving many people, while being strongly committed to the soccer world," Miyamoto told a press conference in Tokyo on the day.

Miyamoto was the only candidate in the JFA leadership election and was approved as the next JFA head in December.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]