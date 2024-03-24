FIFA Cancels Japan vs. N. Korea World Cup Qualifier

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--FIFA has announced that a planned World Cup qualifier between Japan and North Korea will not take place, after North Korea withdrew its intention to host the match in Pyongyang.

The fourth match in the second Asian qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup was scheduled for March 26. It will not be rescheduled, according to the international governing body for soccer.

The outcome of the cancellation will be discussed by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.

On Thursday, Japan beat North Korea 1-0 in a match in Tokyo to lead Group B in the qualifying round.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]