Japan Emperor, Empress Expected to Visit Britain in June

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are expected to visit Britain for about a week in late June, informed sources said Sunday.

The Imperial couple's visit to Britain was originally scheduled for 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The planned visit will be the first by the Emperor and Empress since they visited the European country to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. It will be their second international goodwill visit abroad since the Emperor's enthronement.

As British King Charles III is undergoing treatment for cancer, the Japanese and British governments have been carefully arranging a visit schedule for the Emperor and Empress.

The couple will visit Britain as state guests and attend a welcoming event and banquet at Buckingham Palace in London.

