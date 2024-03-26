Hawaii Students Study Disaster Recovery in Northeastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Onagawa, Miyagi Pref., March 26 (Jiji Press)--Eleven high school students from a Hawaii community devastated by wildfires last August have learned about postdisaster reconstruction during their week-long visit to northeastern Japan areas hit hard by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The students from Lahaina, most heavily damaged by the wildfires, which left about 100 people dead, visited four municipalities in Miyagi Prefecture--the cities of Higashimatsushima and Ishinomaki, and the towns of Matsushima and Onagawa--from March 18 to Sunday.

They took part in workshops on topics such as forest conservation and seaweed cultivation, which has recovered from the March 2011 disaster damage, and interacted with local fishers and youths, vowing to make contributions to rebuilding their own community.

In Onagawa, where around 800 lives were lost in the tsunami, the students visited a memorial erected for the victims, as well as a damaged police box, now preserved as a remnant of the disaster 13 years ago.

"We experienced tsunami that rose as high as 50 meters," Daiki Goto, a 29-year-old Onagawa resident, who showed the students around the town, said. "Almost all buildings were washed away, so local residents worked together to restore the town from the piles of rubble."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]