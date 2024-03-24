Nippon Ishin to Aim for LDP-Komeito to Lose Lower House Majority

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) adopted a new campaign policy at a party convention in the western Japan city of Kyoto on Sunday, aiming to make the Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito ruling coalition lose its majority in the next House of Representatives election.

At the same time, Nippon Ishin maintained its existing goal of becoming the largest opposition party in the next Lower House election.

"We will realize a two-party system in Japan with conservative parties competing on reforms," Nippon Ishin leader Nobuyuki Baba said in a speech.

Noting that a Lower House dissolution for a snap election is possible in June, Baba said, "The next general election will surely start a process of deciding Japan's future."

"The time has come for us to accelerate efforts to replace the LDP or to become a governing party that brings a sense of tension to the LDP," Baba stressed.

