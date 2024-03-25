Ex-Vice Governor Wins Gubernatorial Election in Kumamoto

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Takashi Kimura, former vice governor of Kumamoto Prefecture, won Sunday’s gubernatorial election in the southwestern Japan prefecture, beating his three contenders including Seishi Koyama, former mayor of the city of Kumamoto, the prefecture’s capital.

Kimura, who was backed by the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, the country’s ruling parties, will be the first new governor of Kumamoto in 16 years. He overcame headwinds from the LDP’s high-profile money scandal.

Koyama received voluntary support from the prefectural chapters of four opposition parties in the Diet--the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Japanese Communist Party, the Democratic Party for the People and the Social Democratic Party.

The election saw competition among the four independent candidates after the incumbent, Ikuo Kabashima, announced his intention to step down.

During the election campaign, Kimura, 49, pledged to continue Kabashima’s policies, which he had supported as vice governor. He won widespread support by highlighting his regional development policies following Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s expansion into the prefecture, as well as his focus on improving welfare services.

