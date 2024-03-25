Sister of Kim Jong Un Says Kishida Wants Early Bilateral Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, March 25 (Jiji Press)--The powerful younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Monday that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has recently informed North Korea of his hope to meet with her brother as soon as possible, according to North Korea's state media.

Kishida this time used "another channel" to show his wish to meet with the North Korean leader, the sister, Kim Yo Jong, who serves as vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said in a statement, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

Japan needs to make "a political decision" if it truly wants to improve its relations with North Korea and contribute to ensuring regional peace and stability as a close neighbor of Pyongyang, Kim Yo Jong said, urging Tokyo to drop the issue of North Korea's abductions of Japanese nationals decades ago.

"If Japan is mulling interfering in the exercise of our sovereign right as now, being engrossed in the abduction issue that has no further settlement and way to know, the prime minister cannot but meet a criticism that his design is little short of a bid for popularity," the statement said.

The history of North Korea-Japan ties "gives a lesson that it is impossible to improve the bilateral relations full of distrust and misunderstanding, only with an idea to set out on a summit meeting," it claimed.

