Kishida Says Summit with N. Korea Is Crucial

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that a leaders' summit is crucial to resolve issues with North Korea such as its past abductions of Japanese nationals.

Kishida made the comments at a parliamentary meeting after Pyongyang's state media reported that he shortly ago conveyed his intention to personally meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as soon as possible.

The prime minister said he is not aware of the reports.

He also said that the Japanese government has been making various efforts toward North Korea under his direct oversight.

