Health Damage from Supplement Ingredient Spreads in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--The number of people hospitalized due to taking "beni koji" red fermented rice made by Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. has increased to 26, the Japanese company said Monday.

The 26 people include six announced Friday, when Kobayashi Pharmaceutical said that it would recall voluntarily its products containing the dietary supplement ingredient, which has also been supplied to other companies.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical is calling on these companies to recall their products using beni koji while asking consumers not to take products containing it.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical produced a total of 18.5 tons of beni koji in 2023. Of the total, 2.4 tons were used for its own products, and 16.1 tons were sold to other companies.

The drugmaker based in the western Japan city of Osaka is investigating possible links between the health damage and products containing beni koji. The company suspects that part of the beni koji made last year contained an unexpected ingredient that may have caused the health problem.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]