Nissan Aims to Boost Annual Vehicle Sales by 1 M. Units

Atsugi, Kanagawa Pref., March 25 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. said Monday that it aims to increase its annual vehicle sales by one million units and raise its operating profit margin to at least 6 pct by the end of fiscal 2026, which ends in March 2027.

To achieve the goals spelled out in a new medium-term business plan, the Japanese automaker said it will launch 30 new vehicle models by the end of fiscal 2026, including eight electric vehicles, eight hybrid or plug-in hybrid vehicles and 14 engine-powered vehicles.

At a press conference in Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, Nissan President and CEO Makoto Uchida said, "While demand for electrified vehicle is growing, it's not consistent."

He said that the business plan takes into consideration a worldwide slowdown in electric vehicle sales.

"We can't do everything alone" to deal with rapidly changing market environments across the world, Uchida said. Nissan will "explore new partnerships in Japan and the U.S. for future mobility initiatives," he said.

