Japan, U.S., S. Korea to Launch Joint Development Assistance Initiative

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--The United States will start a development assistance program jointly with Japan and South Korea, a visiting U.S. government official said Monday.

In the first round of the three-nation collaboration program, training will be provided for medical workers in Ghana, Anka Lee, deputy assistant policy planning administrator at the U.S. Agency for International Development, told reporters in Tokyo.

Other joint projects are also being considered for the Pacific islands region, he added.

The Japanese, U.S. and South Korean leaders agreed to reinforce their countries' cooperation in development assistance at their meeting in August last year.

