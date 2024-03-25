Kishida to Quiz Senior Abe Faction Member on Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who also serves as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will hold a question session on Tuesday for former LDP General Council Chairman Ryu Shionoya over a political funds scandal.

Shionoya will be among the four senior members of the LDP's faction previously led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to appear at the party hearing, which is expected to continue until Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.

The other three are former party policy chief Hakubun Shimomura, former industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and Hiroshige Seko, former party secretary-general in the House of Councillors.

Kishida will be joined by LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi and General Council Chairman Hiroshi Moriyama at the hearing.

"We'll conduct a hearing to get to the bottom" of the scandal, Kishida told a meeting of the Upper House Budget Committee on Monday. "We'll reach a decision (on the four lawmakers') political responsibility," he added.

