70 Pct of Japan Firms Offer Employment-Linked Internships: Survey

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--About 70 pct of major companies in Japan have introduced internships that may directly lead to employment, a Jiji Press questionnaire survey has shown.

In the country, companies were newly allowed to offer employment-linked internships starting with recruitment activities for university students graduating in spring 2025.

Amid intensifying competition for human resources, such internships appear to be positioned as the main battlefield of recruitment activities as they allow companies to come in contact with students from an early stage as part of their selection procedures.

Of the 100 companies surveyed, 68 said they introduced employment-linked internships.

Among them, 57 companies introduced programs of at least five days offering a wide range of university students career experience that allows them to utilize general skills and practical expertise, and four companies introduced longer, highly specialized programs for graduate students. Both of these internship types were introduced by seven companies, including Toyota Motor Corp.

