U.N. Security Council Adopts 1st Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

New York, March 25 (Jiji Press)--The U.N. Security Council on Monday adopted its first resolution demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where fighting is going on between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and the Israeli military.

The resolution, which seeks an immediate halt to the hostilities in the Palestinian territory for the rest of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, was supported by 14 out of the 15 permanent and nonpermanent council members, including Japan, Britain, France, China and Russia.

The United States, the remaining council member and a staunch supporter of Israel, abstained from voting, citing the absence of language condemning Hamas in the resolution. But unlike with past similar resolutions, the United States stopped short of vetoing, allowing the latest resolution to be passed.

Israel expressed dissatisfaction with the U.S. decision not to veto and announced the cancellation of a planned high-level delegation to the United States.

The resolution calls for "an immediate ceasefire" for the rest of Ramadan that leads to a lasting sustainable ceasefire and "the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages."

