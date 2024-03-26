Ex-Teacher at Tokyo Cram School Guilty of Secret Filming

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Tuesday sentenced a former teacher at Tokyo cram school Yotsuya Otsuka Inc. to two years in prison, suspended for five years, for secret filming of girls attending the school.

According to the ruling, Sosho Mori, the 25-year-old former teacher, filmed underwear of 12 Yotsuya Otsuka students then aged 7-11 with his smartphone between March 2023 and August the same year at a classroom of the school, which teaches elementary school children aiming to take junior high school entrance examinations.

He also sent some of the images to another former Yotsuya Otsuka teacher. In addition, Mori stored the children’s personal data on his smartphone and posted the information on a group chat forum on social media, according to the ruling.

Handing down the sentence, Masakazu Kamakura, a judge at the court, said that Mori did his act by “abusing his position” as a teacher of the school and “taking advantage of low vigilance among the victims.” His act, which was difficult to be detected, involved “a high risk of sexual freedom being violated,” the judge said.

The transmission of the images and personal information created a risk of them spreading to other people, Kamakura also said.

