Princess Aiko Visits Ise Jingu on Her 1st Solo Trip in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Ise, Mie Pref., March 26 (Jiji Press)--Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, visited Ise Jingu in Mie Prefecture on Tuesday to report her graduation from Gakushuin University, on her first solo trip outside of Tokyo.

After arriving at Kintetsu Railway Co.'s Toba Station in the city of Toba in the western Japan prefecture, the 22-year-old princess moved to the Shinto shrine complex in the city of Ise.

Wearing a white hat and a long dress, she visited the Geku outer and Naiku inner shrines. In the Naiku, she proceeded on the shrine approach while greeting onlookers despite strong winds. When she reached the main hall's gate, she offered "tamagushi" sacred tree branches and bowed.

On Wednesday, the princess will visit, among others, the Saiku Historical Museum in the town of Meiwa, also in Mie, and the mausoleum of Emperor Jinmu in the city of Kashihara in the neighboring prefecture of Nara. She will return to Tokyo later the same day.

She is set to work as a part-time employee at the Japanese Red Cross Society from April.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]