Baseball Star Ohtani Accuses Ex-Interpreter of Theft

Los Angeles, March 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese two-way baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani said Monday that his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, had stolen his money.

"He stole money from my account and lied to everyone," the Los Angeles Dodgers player told reporters at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, regarding Mizuhara's alleged involvement in illegal gambling.

"I myself have never bet on anything" or "asked anybody to transfer money to a bookmaker from my account," he also said at his first press conference on the scandal.

Ohtani stated that he did not know that Mizuhara had a large amount of gambling debts until a team meeting held in Seoul after this season's opening game Wednesday. Mizuhara told Ohtani that he had accessed his account without permission and transferred money, according to Ohtani.

"I am saddened and shocked by the mistake made by the person I trusted," Ohtani said.

