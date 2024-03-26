Japan Decides to Allow Next-Generation Fighter Jet Exports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Tuesday decided to allow exports of the finished product form of defense equipment jointly developed with other countries to third nations, making another major shift in security policy.

For the time being, Japan will limit such exports to the next-generation fighter jet it will develop with Britain and Italy.

In order to allow such exports, the government decided to revise the implementation guidelines for its three principles on defense equipment transfer. The decision was made by the nine ministers who are regular members of the National Security Council.

In December last year, the government eased restrictions drastically on defense equipment exports, allowing products manufactured under license from foreign companies to be exported to their countries. The latest decision followed the move.

On Tuesday, the government also made a cabinet decision on measures to restrict exports of internationally developed defense equipment in finished product form to third countries, as agreed between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]