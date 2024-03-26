Kishida Begins Questioning of Ex-Execs of LDP's Abe Faction

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Tuesday began two-day questioning of former senior members of the LDP's largest faction, once led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and deeply involved in a high-profile money scandal.

Former LDP General Council Chairman Ryu Shionoya and former party Policy Research Council Chairman Hakubun Shimomura were subject to the questioning on Tuesday. Former industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and Hiroshige Seko, former LDP secretary-general in the House of Councillors, will be questioned on Wednesday.

The questioning will also be attended by LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi and General Council Chairman Hiroshi Moriyama.

After the questioning, the party leadership is expected to decide on punishments for them next week at the earliest. The leadership is considering severe punishments, such as not endorsing them in elections.

In the faction, then leader Abe decided in April 2022 to abolish a "slush fund" scheme of distributing unreported funds from the proceeds of fundraising events to faction members. However, the scheme was maintained after talks among Shionoya, Shimomura, Nishimura and Seko in August 2022, following Abe's death.

