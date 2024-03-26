Japan Warns of N. Korean Technicians Impersonating Nationals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police and others on Tuesday warned software development companies and related industry groups about North Korean information technology engineers passing themselves off as Japanese nationals.

The National Police Agency and the foreign, finance and industry ministries said that such technicians allegedly accept orders from such companies and groups and earn money, calling for Japanese entities to take countermeasures, including strict identification checks.

They pointed out that many North Korean IT technicians create an account while living in China and elsewhere under fictitious nationalities and titles for Japanese services designed to match companies and others with freelance experts.

In some cases, North Korean IT technicians’ relatives or acquaintances living in Japan registered for such services on their behalf, the NPA and ministries said.

The North Korean IT experts in question are likely to have destination accounts under names different from the registered ones, access them from different IP addresses in a short period and accept orders at lower prices than the market value.

