2 Fatal Cases Reported among Kobayashi Supplement Users

Osaka, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Two fatal cases were reported in Japan on Tuesday involving users of a supplement containing "beni koji" red fermented rice made by Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co., which is based in the western city of Osaka.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical said a person who bought the supplement for about three years starting in April 2021 died of kidney disease last month. The company plans to announce details of the other case on Wednesday.

The company is investigating a possible link between the consumption of the supplement and the deaths. They are the first known deaths suspected to be linked to the supplement.

The health ministry on Tuesday told the Osaka city government to order Kobayashi Pharmaceutical to discard three products, including the supplement in question, under the food sanitation law.

The deaths of two people who consumed the supplement have been confirmed, while there is information that 106 people have been hospitalized after taking it, ministry officials said.

