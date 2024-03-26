Fatal Case Reported among Kobayashi Supplement Users

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, March 26 (Jiji Press)--A consumer who repeatedly bought a supplement containing "beni koji" red fermented rice made by Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. died of kidney disease in February, the Japanese company said Tuesday.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical, based in the western city of Osaka, is investigating a possible link between the consumption of the supplement and the death of the user, who bought it from April 2021 to February this year.

The company has additionally received reports from about 50 people that they were hospitalized after taking its supplements containing beni koji.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical did not disclose the sex or age of the deceased user. It is the first time that a case in which consumption of a product containing beni koji is suspected to have led to a death has come to light.

The company on Friday announced a voluntary recall of its products using beni koji, citing health hazards possibly linked to the ingredient, believed to be effective in lowering so-called bad cholesterol.

