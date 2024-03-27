Kishida Begins Questioning of Ex-Execs of LDP's Abe Faction

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Tuesday began two-day questioning of former senior members of the LDP's largest faction, previously led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which is now knee-deep in a high-profile money scandal.

Former LDP General Council Chairman Ryu Shionoya and former party Policy Research Council Chairman Hakubun Shimomura were questioned on the first day.

Former industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and Hiroshige Seko, former LDP secretary-general in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the country's parliament, will be questioned the following day.

In Tuesday's questioning, held at a Tokyo hotel, Kishida was accompanied by the LDP's Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi and General Council Chairman Hiroshi Moriyama.

"At this point, I can't tell details (of the event)," Kishida later told reporters at the prime minister's office.

