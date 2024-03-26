Unification Church Fined for Not Answering Govt Questions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Tuesday ordered the head of the Japan branch of the controversial religious organization Unification Church to pay a fine of 100,000 yen for the group's refusal to answer some questions put to it by the culture ministry.

Recognizing that the group formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification declined to answer questions without a valid reason, the court ordered Tomihiro Tanaka to pay the fine.

Believing that some practices involving the Unification Church met the criteria for dissolving the group, the ministry exercised its right to ask the group to submit reports and to question the group on seven separate occasions starting in November 2022.

The religious corporations law stipulates that a court can order a religious corporation to disband if the group is found to have engaged in acts that clearly violate laws and regulations and seriously harm public welfare.

The ministry sought answers from the Unification Church to over 500 questions, including those on the group's operations, donations and court cases. As the Unification Church refused to answer over 100 questions, the ministry asked the court to fine the group.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]