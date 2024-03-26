Japan's Envoy to China Meets Detained Astellas Worker

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Ambassador to China Kenji Kanasugi on Tuesday met with a Japanese employee of Astellas Pharma Inc. who has been detained by Chinese authorities on suspicion of espionage, diplomatic sources said.

It is the second time that Kanasugi has met with the man in his 50s working for the Japanese drugmaker since assuming his current post in December last year.

With this month marking one year since the man was held, Kanasugi told him about the Japanese government's efforts to realize his early release.

The meeting was held in Beijing for about 30 minutes. The man had no particular health problems, according to the sources.

Earlier this month, Chinese authorities told Japan that they started examining whether to indict him. They are expected to make a decision within a month in principle, or in about six months at the longest.

