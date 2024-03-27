Japan Picks 20 Areas as Models for Addressing Overtourism

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Tourism Agency on Tuesday selected 20 areas to implement model projects aimed at addressing challenges related to overtourism, or a surge in tourists that negatively impacts the lives of local residents and the natural environment.

In the 20 areas, local government officials and residents will draw up plans in fiscal 2024, which starts on Monday, to ease traffic congestion and raise awareness about tourist manners.

The areas include Niseko in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, Tokyo’s Asakusa and Iriomote Island, a UNESCO World Heritage site in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa.

In Niseko, which attracts many skiers from overseas, a plan is being considered to allow taxis from outside the area to operate to address a shortage of means of transportation.

Asakusa is expected to take steps to disperse crowds of travelers at popular tourist spots. On Iriomote Island, areas with restricted access will be introduced to protect the natural environment.

