Japan Emperor, Empress to Visit Quake-Hit Ishikawa Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are expected to visit the central prefecture of Ishikawa again next month to meet people affected by a powerful earthquake that struck on New Year’s Day, people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

During their day trip to the prefecture on Friday, the Imperial couple visited Wajima and Suzu, which were heavily damaged by the magnitude-7.6 quake, meeting local people staying at evacuation centers and those taking part in disaster relief activities.

As the Emperor and the Empress had limited time during Friday’s trip, another visit by them to disaster-hit areas in Ishikawa is being considered based on their wishes, the people familiar with the matter said.

The Imperial Household Agency and the Ishikawa prefectural government are discussing details.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]