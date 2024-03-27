Japanese Retailer Aeon to Cut Prices by Up to 23 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese retail giant Aeon Co. has announced price cuts of 2 to 23 pct for 28 items including food in its "Topvalu" private brand series, effective from Wednesday.

The price revisions affect mayonnaise, vegetable oil, pet products and other items sold at about 10,000 stores nationwide, including Aeon and Maxvalu outlets, according to an announcement made Tuesday.

Aeon hopes to shore up demand, which has been dampened by consumer frugality due to persisting inflation.

The latest move followed two rounds of price cuts for Topvalu products last year.

Among the 28 items, a popular 400-gram mayonnaise product saw its price fall to 257 yen from 267 yen, and a 900-gram edible oil product to 267 yen from 300 yen. The price dropped to 547 yen from 602 yen for a 6.5-liter pack of paper-based cat litter, which can be flushed also into water-saving toilets.

