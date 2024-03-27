Kirin to Release "Harekaze" Beer Brand Next Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Kirin Brewery Co. has announced that it will release the "Harekaze" new beer brand on Tuesday next week.

Harekaze is the brewer's first new standard-price beer brand in 17 years, according to the announcement made Tuesday.

With the country's liquor tax slated to be lowered for beer in 2026, the company aims to expand its beer sales with Harekaze and the mainstay "Ichiban Shibori" brand.

Harekaze uses rare domestic hops with a distinctive citrus aroma while sourness is suppressed, thus offering "both satisfying and smooth drinking experiences," Tomohiro Tayama, master brewer at Kirin, said.

The new beer is expected to sell for around 225 yen for a 350-milliliter can at convenience stores. Kirin aims to sell about 4.3 million cases in the first year. Each case contains 20 633-milliliter bottles

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]