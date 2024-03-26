Victims of Partner Abuse Reach Record High in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--A record 18 pct of people in Japan said they were victims of verbal or physical abuse by their partners, according to a Cabinet Office survey released Tuesday.

The figure was up 5.4 percentage points from the previous 2020 survey. The proportion stood at 22.7 pct for women and 12 pct for men.

The survey also showed that a record 14 pct of female respondents have experienced being stalked, while a record 5.7 pct of men gave the same answer.

According to the survey, 23.9 pct of stalkers were former partners, 21.6 pct were people from work and 17.9 pct were those from school.

The survey, conducted every three years, began in 1999. The latest survey, taken between November and December last year, covered 5,000 people aged 18-59 throughout Japan, receiving valid answers from 59 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]