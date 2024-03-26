North Korea Rejects Contact with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--North Korea will reject any contact and negotiations with Japan, the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Tuesday.

A Japan-North Korea summit is "not a matter of concern" to Pyongyang, Kim Yo Jong, vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

In a separate statement issued on Monday, she said Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has conveyed his intention to personally meet with Kim Jong Un as soon as possible.

Kishida told reporters at his office in Tokyo on Tuesday that he would refrain from responding to individual comments. "We'll continue efforts to resolve pending issues under our current policy," he said.

In Monday's statement, Kim Yo Jong pressed for Japan's concessions on the issue of Pyongyang's abductions of Japanese nationals.

