Japan MSDF Punishes 2 Officers for Power Harassment

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force has announced punishments of two officers for power harassment, or workplace bullying by people in senior positions.

An MSDF captain in his 50s was slapped with a three-month suspension from duty for harshly scolding five then subordinates between September 2021 and April 2023, the MSDF said Tuesday.

To the five, the captain repeatedly made such remarks as "You are incompetent," and "Come to work also on days off. I won't forgive you." Two of the five went to hospital due to mental problems.

The other punished officer is a rear admiral in his 50s who took an intimidating attitude repeatedly between August 2021 and March 2022. He will see one-sixth of his pay reduced for one month.

When he found reports from his subordinates unsatisfactory at meetings, he slapped a notebook on the desk noisily and left the room abruptly, according to the MSDF.

