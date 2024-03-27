Niigata Governor Makes Pitch for Sado Mine in UNESCO Bid

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Niigata Governor Hideyo Hanazumi made a pitch for the Sado gold mine site in the central Japan prefecture of Niigata at a meeting with officials from UNESCO member states Tuesday.

At the gathering in Paris, attended by some 70 officials, Hanazumi expressed his strong hope that the site will be registered as a UNESCO World Heritage site this year.

Citing energetic efforts made by local communities, Hanazumi also said he wants many people to know why the site in the city of Sado is outstanding and worthy of being listed as a World Heritage site.

On Monday, Hanazumi and Sado Mayor Ryugo Watanabe took part in an event at UNESCO's headquarters in Paris to promote Niigata.

