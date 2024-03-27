2nd Fatal Case Reported among Kobayashi Supplement Users

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. said Wednesday it has received a report of a second fatal case among users of a supplement containing "beni koji" red fermented rice made by the company.

The bereaved family of the deceased user reported the case to the company on Tuesday.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical is investigating whether there was a causal link between the user's death and the supplement, including whether the user died of kidney disease.

The announcement came after the company revealed Tuesday a case in which a person who bought the supplement for about three years starting in April 2021 died of kidney disease last month.

According to the health ministry, over 100 people have been hospitalized after taking the supplement in question.

