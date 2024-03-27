Japan Aims to Launch Passenger Jet as Early as 2035

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry said Wednesday that the country's public and private sectors will work together to commercialize a next-generation domestically developed passenger jet as early as 2035.

The public and private sectors will jointly spend around 4 trillion yen on the initiative after Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. last year pulled the plug on its project to develop a passenger jet called SpaceJet.

A pilot project will be launched as early as 2025 by the ministry and aircraft-related companies.

The ministry put forward the new plan as part of a proposed update to the country's aircraft industry strategy, which was adopted in 2014.

The new strategy says that it is crucial for Japan to acquire aircraft development and manufacturing capabilities to boost its economic security and industry competitiveness.

