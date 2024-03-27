Japan Mulling Passenger Jet Development for Rollout in 2035

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering a fresh public-private project to develop a next-generation domestically produced passenger jet for rollout in 2035 at the earliest, it was learned Wednesday.

The government will seek again to develop a Japan-made passenger jet after Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. pulled out of its development project for the SpaceJet passenger jet last year.

The industry ministry plans to draw up a road map for the project soon, which is seen including a pilot project by the ministry and aviation-related companies that will start as early as 2025 to prepare for entry into the finished aircraft business.

The ministry plans to revise its strategy on the aircraft industry, which will say that Mitsubishi Heavy's withdrawal from the SpaceJet project was due to a lack of understanding about aircraft safety certification and problems with methods of government support.

The revised strategy is also expected to stress the need for international cooperation, stating that "there is a limit to what can be done with Japan's own resources alone in the finished aircraft business."

