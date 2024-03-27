2 Served New Arrest Warrants over Firm Assigning Work to N. Koreans

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan police served fresh arrest warrants to two individuals in the country on Wednesday for allegedly setting up a company illicitly to outsource work to North Korean information technology engineers.

The Kanagawa and Hiroshima prefectural police departments served the warrants to the 53-year-old president of ITZ, an IT firm based in the town of Fuchu in Hiroshima Prefecture, and the 42-year-old head of another IT firm, Robast, which is based in the city of Fukuyama, in the same prefecture. The 42-year-old previously worked under the 53-year-old South Korean national.

The two are suspected of having made false claims in the registration process when establishing Robast in October 2021, fraudulently saying that the company was set up with capital of 3 million yen.

According to the Kanagawa police, Robast outsourced work obtained through a business project brokering website, including app development projects for Japanese companies, to North Korean IT technicians likely living in China.

The 53-year-old is believed to have come up with the idea of establishing the firm.

