Princess Aiko Visits Emperor Jinmu's Tomb in Nara

Newsfrom Japan

Kashihara, Nara Pref., March 27 (Jiji Press)--Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, visited the mausoleum of Emperor Jinmu in the city of Kashihara in Nara Prefecture, western Japan, on the second day Wednesday of her first solo domestic trip.

Wearing a grey dress, the 22-year-old princess made a "tamagushi" Shinto ritual offering at the tomb of Japan's mythical first Emperor to report her graduation from Gakushuin University.

Earlier in the day, she visited Saiku Historical Museum in the town of Meiwa in neighboring Mie Prefecture, featuring "saio" princesses who served at the Shinto shrine complex of Ise Jingu from ancient to medieval periods.

While looking around the museum's exhibit on traditional "waka" poems by medieval poet Princess Shokushi, she said she took up the poems in her graduation thesis.

She also visited a facility where visitors can experience games played in the Heian period around 1,000 years ago. She asked an elementary school student whether there are any tips in playing a game of matching pairs of corresponding clam shells.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]