Estimated Mortality Rates by Education Level Released in Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--The National Cancer Center Japan on Thursday released its first estimates of mortality rates by education level for all causes of death, based on a national census and demographic statistics.

The age-adjusted estimated mortality rate of junior high school graduates was around 1.4 times higher than that of those who graduated from universities or junior or technical colleges, according to the center.

"The gap is created not because academic backgrounds have a direct impact on the mortality rate, but because smoking, excessive intake of salt and other risk factors differ depending on education level," an official of the center said.

A research group of the center used data on some eight million people and some 330,000 deaths, based on a national census in 2010 and demographic statistics between October 2010 and September 2015.

The survey found that the mortality rate was some 1.2 times higher for high school graduates than that for those who graduated from universities or junior or technical colleges. The rate was 1.16 times and 1.23 times higher among men and women, respectively.

