Japan Police Handle Record Stalking Cases in 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--The number of antistalking law violation cases that led to arrests or other police actions in Japan in 2023 rose 53 from the previous year to a record 1,081, National Police Agency data showed Thursday.

The number of restraining orders issued in 2023 under the law grew 12.6 pct to a record high of 1,963, topping the number of warnings for the first time.

The number of stalking-related consultation requests received by police across the country climbed 3.7 pct to 19,843, staying high around 20,000 since 2012.

Penal Code and other law violations, including trespassing and threats, that led to police actions numbered 1,708, up for the fourth consecutive year.

Of the total restraining orders, 60 pct were emergency orders that require no prior hearing from offenders.

