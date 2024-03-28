Japan Child Abuse Cases Hit Record High in 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--The number of children referred to child consultation centers by Japanese police over suspected abuse against them hit a record high in 2023, National Police Agency data showed Thursday.

The total of such children aged below 18 rose 6.1 pct from the previous year to 122,806, topping 120,000 for the first time on record.

The number of child abuse cases that led to arrests or other police actions climbed 9.4 pct to 2,385, and that of victims in the cases increased by 201 to 2,415, both hitting record highs.

Of the children referred to child consultation centers, 90,761, or 73.9 pct, were allegedly abused psychologically. Of them, about 60 pct witnessed domestic violence. In many cases, police reported to centers when they found children at the site of domestic violence.

Assault and other physical abuse cases reported by police numbered 21,520.

