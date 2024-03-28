TEPCO Plans to Move N-Fuel to Central Japan Reactor in April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. on Thursday submitted a plan to move nuclear fuel to the No. 7 reactor at its idled Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in central Japan as early as April 15.

TEPCO is seeking approval of the plan from the Nuclear Regulation Authority. It is still uncertain whether the 1.35-million-kilowatt reactor can be restarted because such a move requires the consent of local governments.

TEPCO plans to carry 872 fuel assemblies, now stored in a pool on the plant site, into the No. 1 reactor building if it receives approval from the regulatory watchdog.

According to TEPCO, Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant manager Takeyuki Inagaki told a press conference, "Fuel transfer itself is one of the steps to confirm the robustness of the facility."

The move "does not contradict the fact that local consent is required for a restart," he was quoted as saying.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]